LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (SCD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on October 1st

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 20th.

LMP Capital and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:SCD opened at $14.07 on Friday. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.22 and a 52-week high of $14.75.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is total return with an emphasis on income. The Fund invests in a range of equity and fixed-income securities of both the United States and foreign issuers. It may invest in both energy and non-energy master limited partnerships (MLPs), so long as no more than 25% of the Fund’s total assets are invested in MLPs that are treated as qualified publicly traded partnerships.

