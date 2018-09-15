Litecoin Price Reaches $56.27 on Exchanges (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $3.28 billion and $270.61 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $56.27 or 0.00867256 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, Kuna, Koineks and Coinsquare. During the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010996 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003385 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00017707 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00009392 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 58,307,106 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.com . Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “- Faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) – Scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm – 84 million litecoins – Higher transaction volume than Bitcoin – MIT/X11 license “

Litecoin Coin Trading

Litecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Cryptopia, Liqui, Coinsquare, Bitinka, BTC-Alpha, BTC Trade UA, BitFlip, Mercatox, Cobinhood, Coinroom, Stellarport, Nanex, CPDAX, Mercado Bitcoin, Koineks, Tripe Dice Exchange, Bits Blockchain, Bitsane, OKCoin International, MBAex, Sistemkoin, Bibox, Trade By Trade, Coinone, Bittrex, Bithesap, Exmo, Independent Reserve, Indodax, CoinEgg, Bitbank, Bitmaszyna, Korbit, B2BX, BTCC, CoinFalcon, Bleutrade, BtcTrade.im, LakeBTC, Stocks.Exchange, CoinEx, BitMarket, ZB.COM, DragonEX, QuadrigaCX, FCoin, Kuna, DOBI trade, Koinim, Zebpay, WazirX, Bitlish, WEX, Bitfinex, TDAX, Bitbns, Coinbe, QBTC, BitForex, Huobi, ABCC, Coinsuper, Crex24, RightBTC, C-Patex, LiteBit.eu, Iquant, Kraken, Coinbase Pro, BitcoinTrade, HitBTC, Coindeal, BitBay, COSS, CryptoBridge, xBTCe, Bithumb, Instant Bitex, HBUS, YoBit, Kucoin, Bittylicious, BtcTurk, SouthXchange, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Trade Satoshi, OTCBTC, BX Thailand, Livecoin, OKCoin.cn, Upbit, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, ChaoEX, BiteBTC, DSX, IDCM, OpenLedger DEX, Poloniex, Exrates, C-CEX, BCEX, BTC Markets, Altcoin Trader, Negocie Coins, Vebitcoin, Graviex, Gatecoin, Ovis, Braziliex, C2CX, Liquid, Bit-Z, LBank, Bitstamp, Fatbtc, Bitso, Cryptohub, CoinBene, Koinex, CoinsBank, GOPAX, BL3P, TOPBTC, Lykke Exchange, Coinut, CoinTiger, DigiFinex, LocalTrade, Binance, Cryptomate, BigONE, Gate.io, CoinExchange, Buda, OKEx and EXX. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Changelly.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.