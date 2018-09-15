Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class A (LGF.A) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $892.28 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class A (NYSE:LGF.A) will report sales of $892.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class A’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $873.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $929.64 million. Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class A posted sales of $940.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class A will report full year sales of $3.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $4.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.26 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class A.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class A (NYSE:LGF.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $933.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.36 million. Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class A had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class A from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cfra restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class A in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Argus upped their target price on Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class A to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class A from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class A currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.73.

Shares of LGF.A stock traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $23.12. The company had a trading volume of 557,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,086. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class A has a twelve month low of $21.54 and a twelve month high of $36.48.

