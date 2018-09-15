Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Galliford Try (GFRD)

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Galliford Try in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Galliford Try has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,125.20 ($14.66).

Get Galliford Try alerts:

LON:GFRD opened at GBX 1,098 ($14.30) on Wednesday. Galliford Try has a 12 month low of GBX 772.50 ($10.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,592 ($20.74).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be paid a GBX 49 ($0.64) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.44%. This is a positive change from Galliford Try’s previous dividend of $28.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th.

About Galliford Try

Galliford Try plc operates as a housebuilding and construction company primarily in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells private and affordable homes under the Linden Homes brand name; and builds sustainable communities, as well as provides private housing for sale on regeneration-led sites.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Galliford Try Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galliford Try and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.