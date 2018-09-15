Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) and Subsea 7 (SUBCY) Financial Contrast

Liberty Oilfield Services (OTCMKTS: SUBCY) and Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Oilfield Services and Subsea 7’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Oilfield Services N/A N/A N/A Subsea 7 5.95% 4.25% 3.18%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Liberty Oilfield Services and Subsea 7, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Oilfield Services 0 2 9 0 2.82 Subsea 7 2 0 2 0 2.00

Liberty Oilfield Services presently has a consensus target price of $27.89, indicating a potential upside of 39.65%. Given Liberty Oilfield Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Liberty Oilfield Services is more favorable than Subsea 7.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Subsea 7 shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Subsea 7 shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Liberty Oilfield Services pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Subsea 7 does not pay a dividend. Liberty Oilfield Services pays out 22.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Liberty Oilfield Services and Subsea 7’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Oilfield Services $1.49 billion 1.58 $168.50 million $0.88 22.69 Subsea 7 $3.99 billion 1.11 $454.80 million $1.27 10.67

Subsea 7 has higher revenue and earnings than Liberty Oilfield Services. Subsea 7 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liberty Oilfield Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Subsea 7 beats Liberty Oilfield Services on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It provides its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 S.A. operates as a seabed-to-surface engineering, construction, and services contractor to the offshore energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore. The company also offers engineering, procurement, construction, and installation of subsea umbilicals, risers, and flowlines; life of field services, such as inspection, repair, maintenance, integrity management, and remote intervention of subsea infrastructure; conventional services comprising fabrication, installation, extension, and refurbishment of fixed and floating platforms and associated pipelines; hook-up services; and refurbishment of fixed and floating platforms in shallow water. In addition, it operates heavy lifting vessels and oil and gas structures; and installs offshore wind farm foundations, as well as engages in the decommissioning of redundant offshore structures. Further, the company provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) and tooling services to support exploration and production activities. It has a fleet of 35 vessels; 2 vessels under construction; and 166 ROVs. Subsea 7 S.A. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

