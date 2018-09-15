Lennar (LEN) Given a $63.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a $63.00 price target on Lennar (NYSE:LEN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lennar from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Lennar from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Lennar from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Lennar to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.56.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.53. 2,687,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,337,938. Lennar has a 12-month low of $48.71 and a 12-month high of $72.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 11.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 26th. The construction company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $1.13. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $1,042,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 212,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,066,795.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,047,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Lennar by 1,339.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 103,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after acquiring an additional 96,550 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,358,000. Global X Management Co LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 8,671 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 512.7% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 40,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 33,663 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. The company operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Rialto, and Lennar Multifamily segments. Its homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.