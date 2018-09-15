Leju (LEJU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.35

Leju Holdings Ltd (NYSE:LEJU)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.35 and last traded at $2.29, with a volume of 26720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LEJU shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Leju from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leju from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Leju from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th.
Leju (NYSE:LEJU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Leju had a negative net margin of 16.56% and a negative return on equity of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $122.68 million during the quarter. sell-side analysts predict that Leju Holdings Ltd will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.
About Leju (NYSE:LEJU)
Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises Websites covering 377 cities and various mobile applications for the real estate and home furnishing industries.
