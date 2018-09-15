Leju (LEJU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.35

Leju Holdings Ltd (NYSE:LEJU)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.35 and last traded at $2.29, with a volume of 26720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LEJU shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Leju from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leju from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Leju from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th.

Leju (NYSE:LEJU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Leju had a negative net margin of 16.56% and a negative return on equity of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $122.68 million during the quarter. sell-side analysts predict that Leju Holdings Ltd will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Leju stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Leju Holdings Ltd (NYSE:LEJU) by 336.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,050 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Leju worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises Websites covering 377 cities and various mobile applications for the real estate and home furnishing industries.

