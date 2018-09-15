Legal & General Group Plc Has $11.87 Million Position in Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 5.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,412 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,792 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Shopify were worth $11,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Carmignac Gestion lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 243.1% during the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,453,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $181,068,000 after buying an additional 1,029,750 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,385,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $172,588,000 after buying an additional 377,766 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,182,140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,281,000 after buying an additional 284,800 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at $32,224,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,506,000. Institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify stock opened at $154.77 on Friday. Shopify Inc has a twelve month low of $89.35 and a twelve month high of $176.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.89 and a current ratio of 12.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of -368.50 and a beta of 1.17.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.30. Shopify had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.95.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.