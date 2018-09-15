Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 14,930 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 444,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,930 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.43% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $12,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $254,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OFC. ValuEngine raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.11.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $76,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,868.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $89,910.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,458 shares in the company, valued at $103,636.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of OFC opened at $30.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.63. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $24.55 and a 1 year high of $33.81.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $146.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.10 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (?IT?) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (?Defense/IT Locations?).

