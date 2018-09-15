Leerink Swann Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Insulet (PODD)

Leerink Swann restated their outperform rating on shares of Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Leerink Swann currently has a $130.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PODD. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insulet from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Insulet to $106.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Insulet to $115.00 and gave the company a top pick rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.24.

PODD stock opened at $106.83 on Tuesday. Insulet has a 52-week low of $54.55 and a 52-week high of $108.90. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of -232.24 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. Insulet had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a negative return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $124.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Insulet will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Shacey Petrovic sold 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.26, for a total transaction of $100,089.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aiman Abdel-Malek sold 602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $52,133.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,605 shares of company stock valued at $586,324 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Insulet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Insulet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Insulet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Insulet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new stake in Insulet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company offers Omnipod Insulin Management System (Omnipod System), which consists of an easy-to-use continuous insulin delivery system; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device.

