Lawson Products (LAWS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lawson Products from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lawson Products from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lawson Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Lawson Products in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAWS opened at $33.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.96 million, a P/E ratio of 65.49, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.40. Lawson Products has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $36.90.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $90.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.01 million. Lawson Products had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 7.01%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Lawson Products will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAWS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Lawson Products by 1,634.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 5,722 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems increased its holdings in Lawson Products by 102.7% in the second quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 8,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lawson Products by 49.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 5,733 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lawson Products by 27.1% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Lawson Products by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. 66.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

