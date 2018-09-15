Laurion Capital Management LP Takes $975,000 Position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (CAF)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,239 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000. Laurion Capital Management LP owned 0.19% of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 203.0% in the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 37,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000.

Get Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund alerts:

CAF stock opened at $20.30 on Friday. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $27.79.

The Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek capital growth by investing, under normal circumstances, approximately 80% of its assets in A-shares of Chinese companies listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.