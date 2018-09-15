Laurion Capital Management LP Decreases Position in Amphenol Co. (APH)

Laurion Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APH. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth about $995,000. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth about $314,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 165,801 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,280,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Timber Hill LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth about $733,000. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Richard Gu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.50, for a total transaction of $187,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.32, for a total transaction of $15,397,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,492 shares in the company, valued at $35,227,553.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 647,713 shares of company stock worth $61,196,943 over the last three months. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.43.

Shares of APH stock opened at $96.83 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $80.42 and a one year high of $97.56. The stock has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.49%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, bus bars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

