Laureate Education Inc (LAUR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Laureate Education’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Laureate Education posted earnings per share of ($0.91) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laureate Education will report full-year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $1.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Laureate Education.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.30. Laureate Education had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LAUR. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Friday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Laureate Education from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Laureate Education currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.41.

NASDAQ:LAUR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.34. 334,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,791. Laureate Education has a 12 month low of $10.46 and a 12 month high of $16.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15.

In other Laureate Education news, CEO Paula R. Singer sold 23,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $369,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,072. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Laureate Education by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Laureate Education by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Laureate Education by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 165,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 6,382 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Laureate Education by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 539,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,425,000 after buying an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.05% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through universities and higher education institutions. It operates through six segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean & Iberian, Central America & U.S. Campuses, EMEAA, and Online & Partnerships.

