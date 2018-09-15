Lanxess (LXS) Given a €57.50 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €57.50 ($66.86) price objective on Lanxess (ETR:LXS) in a report released on Friday. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on Lanxess and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. equinet set a €83.00 ($96.51) price target on Lanxess and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Barclays set a €68.00 ($79.07) price target on Lanxess and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. UBS Group set a €76.00 ($88.37) price target on Lanxess and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, HSBC set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on Lanxess and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Lanxess currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €73.44 ($85.39).

Get Lanxess alerts:

ETR:LXS traded down €0.84 ($0.98) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €64.96 ($75.53). 332,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,027. Lanxess has a 1 year low of €59.89 ($69.64) and a 1 year high of €74.50 ($86.63).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Lanxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lanxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.