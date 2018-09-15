Lansdowne Partners UK LLP Has $86.88 Million Position in United Technologies Co. (UTX)

Lansdowne Partners UK LLP increased its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 200.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 694,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 463,933 shares during the quarter. United Technologies makes up about 0.8% of Lansdowne Partners UK LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $86,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in United Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,285,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,949,501,000 after acquiring an additional 435,497 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in United Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,461,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,308,428,000 after acquiring an additional 707,417 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC boosted its stake in United Technologies by 7.0% in the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 7,600,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $950,228,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in United Technologies by 25.0% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,752,295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $844,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in United Technologies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,086,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $510,956,000 after acquiring an additional 150,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Akhil Johri sold 3,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total value of $465,590.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,894,995.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $111,573.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,511 shares of company stock worth $2,521,974. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UTX opened at $137.80 on Friday. United Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $112.65 and a 12-month high of $139.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $107.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. United Technologies had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $157.00 target price on shares of United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.78.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

