Lakeland Financial Co. (LKFN) Insider Batty Jill A. De Sells 1,800 Shares

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) insider Batty Jill A. De sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $87,858.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,940.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ LKFN opened at $47.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.76. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $43.94 and a 1 year high of $52.43.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $47.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.05 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 14.83%. equities research analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 6th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LKFN. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 244.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,092,000 after buying an additional 231,781 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,899,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,823,000 after purchasing an additional 206,682 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,086,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,227,000 after purchasing an additional 92,780 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 330,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,301,000 after purchasing an additional 59,037 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 143.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 81,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 48,045 shares during the period. 72.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of Lakeland Financial in a report on Friday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Lakeland Financial in a report on Thursday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in Indiana. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest bearing deposits; interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposits; and NOW and demand deposits.

