Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis cut its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,535 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $5,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 7,033.3% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 642 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LH shares. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Friday, May 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. KeyCorp raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank cut Laboratory Corp. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Corp. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.76.

NYSE:LH opened at $172.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.42. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $146.68 and a 1 year high of $190.35. The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.97.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.06. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Corp. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates through two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development. It offers a range of clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C, prostate-specific antigen, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, vitamin D, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers and commercial clients to assist in the diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of diseases and medical conditions through the examination of substances in blood, tissues, and other specimens.

