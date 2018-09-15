Kronos Worldwide (KRO) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

KRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kronos Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Kronos Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide in a report on Friday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of NYSE:KRO opened at $17.27 on Wednesday. Kronos Worldwide has a 12 month low of $16.66 and a 12 month high of $29.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 4.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.33.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.10). Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $471.80 million for the quarter. analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 31st. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.17%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,451 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 22,735 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $900,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,603,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 8,277 shares during the last quarter. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, such as paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, food, and cosmetics.

