Kroger (KR) PT Set at $33.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Kroger (NYSE:KR) has been given a $33.00 target price by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Stephens set a $29.00 target price on shares of Kroger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

Shares of KR stock opened at $27.80 on Thursday. Kroger has a 12-month low of $19.69 and a 12-month high of $32.74. The stock has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Kroger had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The firm had revenue of $27.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Kroger will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $369,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,171 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,291.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $115,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,422.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Kroger by 290.9% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 55,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 41,244 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Kroger by 106.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 195,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,568,000 after acquiring an additional 100,828 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of Kroger by 28.2% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 251,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after purchasing an additional 55,400 shares during the period. Global X Management Co LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 57.4% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 17,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Kroger by 246.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 390,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,123,000 after purchasing an additional 278,265 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Kroger Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; multi-department stores provide general merchandise items, such as apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, toys, and fine jewelry; and price impact warehouse stores offer grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items.

