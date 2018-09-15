Kroger (KR) PT Set at $33.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Kroger (NYSE:KR) has been given a $33.00 target price by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.71% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Stephens set a $29.00 target price on shares of Kroger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.
Shares of KR stock opened at $27.80 on Thursday. Kroger has a 12-month low of $19.69 and a 12-month high of $32.74. The stock has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.
In related news, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $369,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,171 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,291.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $115,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,422.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Kroger by 290.9% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 55,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 41,244 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Kroger by 106.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 195,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,568,000 after acquiring an additional 100,828 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of Kroger by 28.2% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 251,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after purchasing an additional 55,400 shares during the period. Global X Management Co LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 57.4% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 17,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Kroger by 246.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 390,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,123,000 after purchasing an additional 278,265 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kroger Company Profile
The Kroger Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; multi-department stores provide general merchandise items, such as apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, toys, and fine jewelry; and price impact warehouse stores offer grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items.
