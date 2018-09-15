Kroger Co (KR) Stake Lowered by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 698,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,238 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.09% of Kroger worth $19,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Kroger by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Kroger by 355.1% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KR opened at $27.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. Kroger Co has a one year low of $19.69 and a one year high of $32.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 13th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $27.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.95 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MED assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Pivotal Research downgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $33.00 price target on shares of Kroger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $115,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,422.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $369,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,291.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; multi-department stores provide general merchandise items, such as apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, toys, and fine jewelry; and price impact warehouse stores offer grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items.

