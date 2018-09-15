Korea Investment CORP Has $3.36 Million Holdings in AerCap Holdings (AER)

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in AerCap were worth $3,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in AerCap in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new stake in AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at $360,000. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AER. Zacks Investment Research cut AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AerCap from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on AerCap from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Stephens cut AerCap from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

NYSE AER opened at $57.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $48.29 and a twelve month high of $58.30.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. equities analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

