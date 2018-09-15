Korea Investment CORP Has $3.13 Million Holdings in Cameco Corp (CCJ)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 928.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 278,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251,100 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.07% of Cameco worth $3,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Cameco during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in Cameco during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cameco by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares during the period. 51.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. TD Securities lowered shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cameco from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $9.67 on Friday. Cameco Corp has a 12-month low of $7.68 and a 12-month high of $12.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 80.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 3.58.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). Cameco had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a positive return on equity of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $333.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Cameco’s quarterly revenue was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Cameco Corp will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Uranium, Fuel Services, and NUKEM. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrates. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Inkai property situated in Kazakhstan; the Smith Ranch-Highland property located in Wyoming, the United States; and the Crow Butte property situated in Nebraska, the United States.

