Korea Investment CORP Acquires 10,100 Shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (RE)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 376.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RE. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,412,000. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,468,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,495,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,038,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 374,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,330,000 after acquiring an additional 99,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total transaction of $193,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,870,538.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RE opened at $223.38 on Friday. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $206.68 and a 52 week high of $264.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.44.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.03). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.51 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 17.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

RE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Monday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $258.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Everest Re Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.00.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products. The company operates through the U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance segments. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the Unites States.

