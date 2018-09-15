Kinross Gold Co. (KGC) Holdings Raised by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,914,854 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 838,584 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.23% of Kinross Gold worth $10,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 152.1% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 28,135 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 16,975 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 209.1% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 97,619 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 66,036 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 75.3% during the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 134,255 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 57,673 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the second quarter worth about $585,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth about $781,000. Institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

NYSE:KGC opened at $2.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.11. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $4.84.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The mining company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $775.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KGC. TD Securities downgraded Kinross Gold from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $5.50 in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $4.75 in a report on Monday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Monday, June 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Kinross Gold from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.33.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, and processing of gold-containing ore. It also engages in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver. The company's gold production and exploration activities are carried out principally in Canada, the United States, Russia, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania.

See Also: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.