Kindred Healthcare, Inc. (KND) Holdings Increased by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kindred Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:KND) by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,481 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,677 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Kindred Healthcare worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KND. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Kindred Healthcare by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,779 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 10,545 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Kindred Healthcare by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 95,876 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 6,578 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Kindred Healthcare by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 153,043 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 10,630 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Kindred Healthcare by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,557 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Kindred Healthcare by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,396,521 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,779,000 after acquiring an additional 82,440 shares during the period. 88.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Kindred Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.33.

The company has a market cap of $821.35 million, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04. Kindred Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $11.90.

About Kindred Healthcare

Kindred Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Hospitals, Kindred Hospital Rehabilitation Services, and RehabCare. The company provides long-term acute care (LTAC) services to post-intensive care and medically complex patients, including the critically ill and suffering from multiple organ system failures most commonly of the cardiovascular, pulmonary, kidney, gastro-intestinal, and cutaneous systems.

