Kevin R. Sayer Sells 25,495 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 25,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total value of $3,661,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kevin R. Sayer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 13th, Kevin R. Sayer sold 11,161 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.22, for a total value of $1,375,258.42.

On Monday, July 9th, Kevin R. Sayer sold 14,219 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total value of $1,418,914.01.

DXCM opened at $143.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of -246.60 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.62. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.62 and a 52 week high of $148.56.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $242.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.81 million. DexCom had a negative return on equity of 7.45% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DXCM. Northland Securities upgraded DexCom from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on DexCom from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on DexCom from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on DexCom from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.64.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the first quarter valued at $105,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the second quarter valued at $171,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the first quarter valued at $175,000. Clinton Group Inc. purchased a new position in DexCom during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. purchased a new position in DexCom during the second quarter valued at $218,000.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G5 mobile continuous glucose monitoring system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

