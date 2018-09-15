Kemper (KMPR) and Axis Capital (AXS) Financial Analysis

Kemper (NYSE: AXS) and Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Kemper and Axis Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kemper 0 0 1 0 3.00 Axis Capital 0 6 2 0 2.25

Axis Capital has a consensus target price of $61.13, suggesting a potential upside of 6.75%. Given Axis Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Axis Capital is more favorable than Kemper.

Dividends

Kemper pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Axis Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Kemper pays out 58.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Axis Capital pays out -49.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Axis Capital has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Axis Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.4% of Kemper shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.5% of Axis Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Kemper shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Axis Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kemper and Axis Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kemper $2.72 billion 2.03 $120.90 million $1.64 52.07 Axis Capital $4.59 billion 1.04 -$368.96 million ($3.15) -18.18

Kemper has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Axis Capital. Axis Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kemper, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Kemper and Axis Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kemper 6.24% 7.80% 1.91% Axis Capital -6.16% -3.63% -0.68%

Volatility & Risk

Kemper has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axis Capital has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company's Property & Casualty Insurance segment provides automobile, homeowners, renters, fire, umbrella, and other types of property and casualty insurance to individuals; and commercial automobile insurance to businesses. This segment distributes its products through independent agents and brokers. The Life & Health Insurance segment provides life insurance, including permanent and term insurance, as well as supplemental accident and health insurance products; Medicare supplement insurance; and limited health insurance coverages, such as fixed indemnity, specified disease, and accident-only plans to individuals in rural areas. The company was formerly known as Unitrin, Inc. and changed its name to Kemper Corporation in August 2011. Kemper Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Axis Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance. It also provides professional lines insurance that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices liability, fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, cyber and privacy, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, and not-for-profit organizations. In addition, this segment offers accidental death, travel, and specialty health products for employer and affinity groups, as well as accident and health reinsurance for catastrophic or per life events through wholesale and retail brokers, managing general agents, and underwriters. The Reinsurance segment offers reinsurance to insurance companies, including catastrophe; property reinsurance covering property damage and related losses resulting from natural and man-made perils; professional lines; and credit and surety. This segment also provides agriculture reinsurance; coverage for various types of construction risks and risks related to erection, testing, and commissioning of machinery and plants during the construction stage; marine, aviation, and personal accident reinsurance; and derivative based risk management products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

