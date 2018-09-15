KBR, Inc. (KBR) Shares Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 219.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 715,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491,400 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.51% of KBR worth $12,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of KBR by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,584,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $279,266,000 after acquiring an additional 499,938 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of KBR by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,263,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,321,000 after acquiring an additional 28,856 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in shares of KBR by 7.0% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 4,010,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,869,000 after acquiring an additional 263,166 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KBR by 1.2% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,705,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,399,000 after acquiring an additional 44,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of KBR by 9.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,818,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,511,000 after acquiring an additional 249,236 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KBR opened at $19.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20. KBR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.40 and a fifty-two week high of $21.69.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. KBR had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 14.21%. KBR’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.48%.

KBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KBR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of KBR in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of KBR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.20.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

