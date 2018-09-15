KB Financial Group (KB) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “KOOKMIN BANK, formerly KB Financial Group Inc., is a commercial bank in Korea. On the asset side, the Company provides credit and related financial services to individuals and small and medium sized enterprises and, to a lesser extent, to large corporate customers. On the deposit side, it provides a range of deposit products and related services to both individuals and enterprises of all sizes. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KB. ValuEngine lowered KB Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Bank of America lowered KB Financial Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 30th.

Shares of KB Financial Group stock opened at $45.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.24. KB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $43.32 and a 1 year high of $63.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 9.81%. analysts expect that KB Financial Group will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in KB Financial Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,355,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,424,000 after buying an additional 18,763 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in KB Financial Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,264,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,291,000 after buying an additional 47,968 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in KB Financial Group by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 696,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,362,000 after buying an additional 340,157 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in KB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,832,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in KB Financial Group by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 568,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,919,000 after buying an additional 63,335 shares during the last quarter. 5.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

