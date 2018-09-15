K&S (SDF) PT Set at €26.00 by Societe Generale

K&S (ETR:SDF) received a €26.00 ($30.23) target price from analysts at Societe Generale in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.65% from the stock’s previous close.

SDF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup set a €17.50 ($20.35) target price on shares of K&S and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Commerzbank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on shares of K&S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Independent Research set a €19.50 ($22.67) price target on shares of K&S and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of K&S in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on shares of K&S and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €21.82 ($25.37).

Shares of K&S stock opened at €17.98 ($20.90) on Thursday. K&S has a fifty-two week low of €18.92 ($22.00) and a fifty-two week high of €24.74 ($28.77).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

