JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Repsol (REPYY) to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repsol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Repsol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Repsol in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Repsol from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repsol presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

REPYY opened at $19.76 on Tuesday. Repsol has a 1 year low of $16.73 and a 1 year high of $20.46. The company has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.25.

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petro chemistry; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; commercialization of oil products, petrochemical, and LPG; and the commercialization, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

