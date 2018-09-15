JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Vectura Group (VEC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Vectura Group (LON:VEC) in a research report released on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on VEC. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Vectura Group in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.02) price target on shares of Vectura Group in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Vectura Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vectura Group in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 128.11 ($1.67).

Get Vectura Group alerts:

Shares of Vectura Group stock opened at GBX 75.55 ($0.98) on Wednesday. Vectura Group has a twelve month low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 166.97 ($2.17).

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta and Anoro Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Vectura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.