Jonathan T. Fieldman Sells 68,312 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF) Stock

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) insider Jonathan T. Fieldman sold 68,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $919,479.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ELF traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.11. 269,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,796. e.l.f. Beauty Inc has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $23.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.50 million, a PE ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.10.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $59.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty Inc will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELF. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,642,000. FMR LLC raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,949,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,193,000 after buying an additional 477,400 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 1,608.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 172,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 162,530 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 870,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,271,000 after buying an additional 139,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,444,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,008,000 after buying an additional 95,788 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $13.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $11.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets set a $13.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.44.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty company. The company offers cosmetics, including face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products, and cosmetics sets/kits; and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name. It sells its products through direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

