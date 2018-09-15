Jonathan T. Fieldman Sells 68,312 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF) Stock

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) insider Jonathan T. Fieldman sold 68,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $919,479.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
ELF traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.11. 269,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,796. e.l.f. Beauty Inc has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $23.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.50 million, a PE ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.10.
e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $59.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty Inc will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $13.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $11.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets set a $13.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.44.
e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty company. The company offers cosmetics, including face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products, and cosmetics sets/kits; and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name. It sells its products through direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.
Read More: Asset Allocation
Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.