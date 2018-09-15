Joincoin Market Capitalization Achieves $125,322.00 (J)

Joincoin (CURRENCY:J) traded 37.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Joincoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0395 or 0.00000605 BTC on popular exchanges. Joincoin has a market cap of $125,322.00 and $31.00 worth of Joincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Joincoin has traded 76.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Joincoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00011016 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 62.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000110 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000806 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Joincoin Coin Profile

J is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 13th, 2014. Joincoin’s total supply is 3,174,747 coins. The official website for Joincoin is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=737405.0 . Joincoin’s official Twitter account is @Joincoin_Team

Buying and Selling Joincoin

Joincoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joincoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Joincoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joincoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.