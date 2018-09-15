John William Elick Sells 975 Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp (Pre-Merger) (TOU) Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp (Pre-Merger) (TSE:TOU) Director John William Elick sold 975 shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp (Pre-Merger) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.16, for a total value of C$19,656.00.

TSE TOU traded down C$0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$21.26. 1,436,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,147. Tourmaline Oil Corp has a 1 year low of C$17.78 and a 1 year high of C$27.26.

Tourmaline Oil Corp (Pre-Merger) (TSE:TOU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.03. Tourmaline Oil Corp (Pre-Merger) had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business had revenue of C$395.29 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil Corp (Pre-Merger)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%.

TOU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil Corp (Pre-Merger) from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil Corp (Pre-Merger) from C$31.00 to C$32.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil Corp (Pre-Merger) from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. CSFB raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil Corp (Pre-Merger) from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil Corp (Pre-Merger) from C$27.50 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.25.

Tourmaline Oil Corp (Pre-Merger) Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Peace River High, Alberta Deep Basin, and NEBC Montney areas.

