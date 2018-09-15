JetBlue Airways (JBLU) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of JetBlue have shed more than 14% of their value on a year-to-date basis mainly due to high fuel costs. The rise in fuel costs are likely to hurt its third-quarter results as was the case in the second quarter. Apart from high fuel costs, labor-related expenses might also weigh on the company's bottom line in the third quarter. We are, however, impressed by the company's decision to issue an improved third-quarter unit revenue view. JetBlue cited robust close-in demand as one of the factors behind its decision to issue an improved guidance. To counter the threat posed by high fuel costs, JetBlue increased fees for checked bags and ticket changes. We are also impressed by the carrier's initiatives to reward shareholders through buybacks. The company's efforts to modernize its fleet are also encouraging.”

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on JBLU. ValuEngine raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Imperial Capital reissued an outperform rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.29.

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $19.18 on Wednesday. JetBlue Airways has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.51.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James G. Hnat sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $115,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,334.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP George Martin J. St sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $58,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $285,850 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,288,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $498,949,000 after buying an additional 81,918 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,520,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $218,651,000 after buying an additional 60,141 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,553,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,359,000 after buying an additional 1,168,454 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 6,941,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,749,000 after buying an additional 2,719,980 shares during the period. Finally, Darrell & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,547,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 53 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 101 destinations in 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

