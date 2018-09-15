JD Sports Fashion’s (JD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on JD. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 505 ($6.58) to GBX 510 ($6.64) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th.

JD opened at GBX 500.20 ($6.52) on Tuesday. JD Sports Fashion has a 52-week low of GBX 300.20 ($3.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 462 ($6.02).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 29th will be paid a GBX 0.27 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th.

About JD Sports Fashion

JD Sports Fashion Plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, and outdoor clothing and equipment. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company retails sports and fashion clothing, footwear, and sports and leisure goods, as well as distributes sports clothing and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby clothing and accessories.

