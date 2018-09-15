Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 64,036 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (LNC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,036 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $17,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Lincoln National by 6.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lincoln National by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,580,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,218,887,000 after acquiring an additional 610,043 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Lincoln National by 65.6% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 46,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 18,570 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in Lincoln National by 17.0% in the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 82,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after acquiring an additional 12,016 shares during the period. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

LNC stock opened at $67.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.94. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.18 and a fifty-two week high of $86.68.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.94%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LNC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine cut Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.77.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The company sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation, and retirement income products and solutions.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.