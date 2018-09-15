Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys New Position in USA Technologies, Inc. (USAT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,217,396 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,044,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 2.03% of USA Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USAT. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of USA Technologies by 364.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,635,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,278 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of USA Technologies by 1,467.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 79,444 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of USA Technologies by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,041,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,578,000 after purchasing an additional 195,435 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of USA Technologies by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,450,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,056,000 after purchasing an additional 813,622 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of USA Technologies by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 251,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 99,744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Get USA Technologies alerts:

Shares of USAT stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. USA Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $16.83. The firm has a market cap of $609.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -535.00 and a beta of 0.59.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of USA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of USA Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

About USA Technologies

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT).

Receive News & Ratings for USA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.