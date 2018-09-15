James Christopher Hunt Purchases 2,000 Shares of MMA Capital Management LLC (MMAC) Stock

MMA Capital Management LLC (NASDAQ:MMAC) Director James Christopher Hunt acquired 2,000 shares of MMA Capital Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.41 per share, with a total value of $54,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,165. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

James Christopher Hunt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 11th, James Christopher Hunt acquired 1,000 shares of MMA Capital Management stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.18 per share, with a total value of $27,180.00.

On Thursday, September 6th, James Christopher Hunt acquired 1,000 shares of MMA Capital Management stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.84 per share, with a total value of $27,840.00.

On Thursday, August 30th, James Christopher Hunt acquired 1,000 shares of MMA Capital Management stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $26,950.00.

On Tuesday, September 4th, James Christopher Hunt acquired 2,000 shares of MMA Capital Management stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.79 per share, with a total value of $53,580.00.

On Tuesday, June 26th, James Christopher Hunt acquired 125,000 shares of MMA Capital Management stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $4,250,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MMAC opened at $27.60 on Friday. MMA Capital Management LLC has a 1-year low of $23.70 and a 1-year high of $30.58. The firm has a market cap of $159.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 32.13 and a quick ratio of 12.64.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MMA Capital Management stock. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of MMA Capital Management LLC (NASDAQ:MMAC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.10% of MMA Capital Management at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MMA Capital Management

MMA Capital Management, LLC creates and manages investments in housing and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. Its investments in debt securities comprises multifamily tax-exempt bonds, as well as other real estate related bond investments. The company offers leveraged bonds; low-income housing tax credits; asset management and administrative services to a limited liability company and a commercial bank; and guarantees to the institutional investors related to the receipt of tax credits.

