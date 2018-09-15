Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC) Stake Boosted by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,293 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,593 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 11.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,779,752 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $282,722,000 after purchasing an additional 491,573 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the first quarter worth about $1,200,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 27.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JEC shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “$66.12” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. DA Davidson raised shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jacobs Engineering Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.85.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $75.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.55. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 1 year low of $55.21 and a 1 year high of $76.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business’s revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.52%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. It offers project services that include engineering, architectural, interiors, design, planning, and related services, as well as planning, scheduling, procurement, estimating, cost engineering, project accounting and delivery, safety, and other support services.

