J.Jill Inc (JILL) Receives $7.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.75.

A number of brokerages have commented on JILL. TheStreet lowered J.Jill from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Cowen lowered J.Jill from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Macquarie decreased their price objective on J.Jill from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on J.Jill from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered J.Jill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J.Jill by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 985,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,203,000 after buying an additional 301,323 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of J.Jill by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 494,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,622,000 after buying an additional 35,793 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of J.Jill by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 63,426 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of J.Jill by 1,106.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 363,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 333,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.Jill in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.21% of the company’s stock.

JILL traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.11. 303,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.14 million, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.36. J.Jill has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $11.19.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $179.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.46 million. J.Jill had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. equities analysts forecast that J.Jill will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

J.Jill Company Profile

J.Jill, Inc operates as an Omni channel retailer women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery for misses, petites, and women.

