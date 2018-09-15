J & J Snack Foods Corp (JJSF) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,310,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 11,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Dennis G. Moore sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $761,985.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,738,487.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 21.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $150.05 on Friday. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a twelve month low of $125.38 and a twelve month high of $159.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.55.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $306.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. J & J Snack Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.76%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JJSF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.50.

J & J Snack Foods Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distributes frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segment: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment engages soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products and baked goods.

