J D Wetherspoon (JDW) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their hold rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) in a research report report published on Friday.

JDW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded J D Wetherspoon to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,150 ($14.98) to GBX 1,450 ($18.89) in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded J D Wetherspoon to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,200.64 ($15.64).

JDW traded down GBX 17 ($0.22) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,263 ($16.45). 314,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,568. J D Wetherspoon has a 1 year low of GBX 926.50 ($12.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,346.14 ($17.53).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 25th will be given a GBX 8 ($0.10) dividend. This is an increase from J D Wetherspoon’s previous dividend of $4.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 25th.

About J D Wetherspoon

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 24, 2017, it operated 895 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom.

