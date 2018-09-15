iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) Shares Bought by BB&T Securities LLC

BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 95.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,570 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,023,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 19,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 46.0% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $173.00 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $147.54 and a 52 week high of $173.53.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

