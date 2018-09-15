iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,886,709 shares, a growth of 1,131.7% from the August 15th total of 234,375 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,449,017 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 176.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 278.5% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 476.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $61.92 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $60.03 and a 1-year high of $69.19.

