Invuity (IVTY) Downgraded by Leerink Swann

Leerink Swann lowered shares of Invuity (NASDAQ:IVTY) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

IVTY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invuity from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Invuity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Invuity from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Invuity from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Invuity from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.81.

Get Invuity alerts:

Shares of Invuity stock opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. Invuity has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $9.55. The company has a market cap of $177.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Invuity (NASDAQ:IVTY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 million. Invuity had a negative net margin of 89.29% and a negative return on equity of 837.22%. equities research analysts predict that Invuity will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Invuity by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 26,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Invuity by 5,196.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 46,772 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Invuity by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,511 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 17,091 shares during the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Invuity during the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invuity by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 16,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

About Invuity

Invuity, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and markets surgical devices in the United States and Asia. The company through its intelligent photonics technology platform develops single-use and reusable illuminated surgical devices, which provide surgeons with illumination and direct visualization of surgical cavities.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Invuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.