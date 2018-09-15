Investors Sell UnitedHealth Group (UNH) on Strength Following Insider Selling

Investors sold shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) on strength during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. $146.54 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $201.40 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $54.86 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, UnitedHealth Group had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. UnitedHealth Group traded up $2.82 for the day and closed at $265.49Specifically, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.79, for a total transaction of $3,821,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Nelson sold 26,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.65, for a total value of $7,045,831.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,603 shares of company stock worth $22,837,660 over the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on UNH. Zacks Investment Research lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.43.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $252.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.10. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $56.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.75%.

UnitedHealth Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the healthcare conglomerate to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 17,096 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 11,759 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 810 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.