Investors Sell Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) on Strength (JNJ)

Investors sold shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on strength during trading on Thursday. $123.96 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $230.58 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $106.62 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Johnson & Johnson had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Johnson & Johnson traded up $0.53 for the day and closed at $139.89

Several research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. ValuEngine lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.87.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Ronald A. Kapusta sold 7,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total transaction of $1,083,584.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,955.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.80, for a total transaction of $3,909,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,969,915.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $108,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.